MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A Berks County woman is carving out a creative pumpkin path.

"I look at the picture and I just carve it. That's it," said Jannet Michael of Maidencreek Township. "I started with watermelon, carving cantaloupe, honey dew, vegetable, and then I started carving the pope, because he was coming here to United States."

She was recently a contestant on an episode of Food Network's "Halloween Wars."

"It's an opportunity to be on the big screen," Michael said, "so yeah, why not?"

Michael said she doesn't have much of an artistic background, but the creative spark comes to her and she makes the orange fall staples her canvas.

"When they had the 'Halloween Wars' years ago, I start watching it and I said, like, 'Oh, I can probably do that,'" Michael said.

She paired up with two other first-timers in a sugar and cake artist, taking on some "Halloween Wars" vets.

"It was nerve-wracking, but being on the big screen TV I never dreamed, but it just come up from nowhere," Michael said. "It's a surprise, unexpected."

She buys her tools of the trade online and said they're mainly used for working with clay, but for Michael, she said they're perfect for making her pumpkin masterpiece.

"Very rewarding when I have it done, like I'm happy," she said.

She said her "Halloween Wars" experience has motivated her to keep creating.

"The more you do it," she said, "the more you learn tips and tricks."

And she's just grateful for the support.

"Thank you for watching me," she said, "the support for my friends and family."