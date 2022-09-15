Berks pup hits runway at New York Fashion Week

EXETER TWP., Pa. – Forget the catwalk — it was all about Penny the dog's walk during New York Fashion Week just a few days ago.

"It was a proud moment for me," said Penny's owner Preety Kaur.

Kaur, an Exeter Township native, is talking about the moment her Maltipoo, Penny, made her way down the runway for designer Anthony Rubio's show.

"There were photographers taking pictures of her backstage, and then finally I handed her over to the model she was assigned to, and the model carried her across the runway," Kaur said.

Kaur says the pinch-me moment started as a pipe dream. She saw a casting call for canine couture models earlier this year and sent Penny's picture and resume.

"I was like, 'It doesn't hurt to give it a shot, you never know," Kaur said. "I mean, I'm from Berks County. It's a long shot, but let's try it."

Penny got the call and the job.

"I literally jumped up and down," Kaur said. "I didn't think it was real at first, but I was so excited."

So, they went to New York City and Penny modeled in Rubio's show in February. Fast forward seven months, and she got the call again. On Sept. 11, Penny hit the runway for her second Rubio fashion show.

"Surreal," Kaur said. "I couldn't believe that coming from a small town we made it into the Big Apple."

When she's not strutting her furry fashion, Penny helps out locally. She's a certified therapy dog and volunteers with the Berks County Children's Alliance Center.

"I'd like to keep her very much involved in our community," Kaur said.

But the dog owner says at the ripe age of 1, Penny's modeling career is just getting started.

"We would definitely like to continue with New York Fashion Week," Kaur said. "In fact, they also have LA Fashion Week."

More information and photos of the four-legged rising star are on her Instagram account.