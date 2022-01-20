GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - PennDOT says the Lenhartsville Bridge in Greenwich Township needs to be fixed and is proposing a toll to pay for it.
The Berks County Commissioners are pushing back.
"Imagine people driving on these interstates and all of a sudden a bridge is tolled. I mean it doesn't matter if you're a trucker or someone just driving through the area," said County Commissioner Christian Leinbach.
The county commissioners approved a resolution to get legal counsel to oppose the plans. The county says similar pushback from Allegheny County served as a catalyst for Berks.
PennDOT says the aging bridge over Route 143 and Maiden Creek is in poor structural condition and does not meet its current design standards. Other municipalities are coming on board to join the county in this effort.
"I think that is the camel's nose under the tent and the next thing we'll know every single bridge along the interstate will be tolled," Leinbach said.
PennDOT's plan involves eight other bridges in the state and has been met with previous opposition from elected officials and those in the trucking industry. The county sees this as the opportune time to take legal action.
"This is a role for the county to step in, stand with our municipalities, stand with our taxpayers and let PennDOT know that what they're doing is wrong," Leinbach said.