READING, Pa. — An overwhelming desire for emergency rental assistance in Berks County has prompted the county's redevelopment authority and the Berks Coalition to End Homelessness to temporarily stop accepting new applications for the program.
Officials in charge of the Berks County Emergency Rental Assistance Program said they have closed the application portal so that the staff can spend the next two weeks working through the large number of applications that have already been submitted.
The portal is set to reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, and applications for financial assistance will be accepted until Monday, Aug. 30.
In the meantime, tenants who have already submitted an application and have questions can contact their assigned reviewer for assistance, officials said.
The county said it has $27 million available for the program.