READING, Pa. | Those entrenched in the real estate business say it's the old axiom of supply versus demand.
"You see a new quality listing hit the marketplace and it's chaos, frankly," noted Mark Mohn.
Mark Mohn is the past president of the Reading-Berks Association of Realtors, and currently a Realtor with RE/MAX of Reading.
"When you have interest rates as incredibly low as they currently are, coupled with significant demand and then the considerable supply issues that we have, [it] is really a perfect storm for inflation of housing prices," said Mohn.
According to the association, the median list price for a home in Berks County two years ago was $180,000. These days, that is up to nearly $260,000.
"There's a willingness to pay more than asking prices in certain circumstances, getting into bidding wars in many circumstances," added Mohn.
While it's not certain how long this rough road will last, Mohn says homebuyer hopefuls should get their finances in as best order they can, and reach out to townships and boroughs about ways they can build more houses to create more inventory.
"Berks County is an amazing community, it has a ton to offer to a lot of people that would want to live here, if we had the housing available to them. That's the plea, to be smart financially. If you're looking into potentially purchasing a home, and then talk to your local municipality, and find ways for us to create more inventory," Mohn stated.