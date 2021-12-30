READING, Pa. — The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted Berks County officials to declare another local disaster emergency, effective Thursday.
The move, they said, will allow the county, through its departments and agencies, to respond as quickly as possible to issues surrounding the resurgence of the coronavirus, much of which has been brought on by the omicron variant.
Ronald Seaman, the county's chief administrative officer, stressed that the declaration should not serve as a cause for alarm; instead, he said, it's the application of a legal mechanism that allows county government to mobilize quickly and effectively in response to the current public health emergency.
This is the county's second emergency declaration since the start of the pandemic. The first was put into place on March 12, 2020, and lasted until June 28, 2021.
Thursday's announcement comes a day after Berks County reported a pandemic high of 651 new cases of COVID-19. The surge has put a strain on the county's two hospitals, both of which have asked the public not to go to the emergency room for testing.