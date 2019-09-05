Berks representative details recent trip to Israel

A congressman who represents part of Berks County traveled to Israel to meet with Israeli leaders.
Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser sat down with 69 News to talk about his recent trip.
He went as part of a delegation that included both Republicans and Democrats.
They met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and spoke about border security and economic policy.
The lawmakers also toured different holy landmarks.
Meuser says the trip exceeded his expectations.
"Certainly what was very revealing is what a close ally Israel and the United States are. We have many of the same beliefs and really backgrounds," he told 69 News.
About 30 Republican representatives and 40 Democrats made the trip. It was paid for by the American Israel Education Foundation.