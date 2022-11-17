WASHINGTON — Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress after Democrats lost control of the chamber to Republicans in last week's midterm elections.

"For me," Pelosi said, "the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect."

Pelosi received a standing ovation after her remarks on the House floor, and lawmakers and guests one by one went up to offer her hugs.

The two Democratic members of Berks County's House delegation took to Twitter to offer their thanks to Pelosi for her leadership.

"What a joy and utter privilege it has been to serve under @SpeakerPelosi's leadership," said Rep. Madeleine Dean, who was elected last week to a third term in the House. "As the first woman to be Speaker of the House, she has been a mentor to me and has guided our Caucus with an unwavering commitment to the American people — to our children."

"Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi," tweeted Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who is also preparing to begin her third term in the House.

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy aims to replace Pelosi as House speaker, but his party's narrow margin in the chamber could complicate his plans as some conservative members have questioned whether to back him or have imposed conditions for their support.

It takes 218 seats to control the House. Republicans have locked down 218 seats so far with Democrats claiming 211.