WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - More local leaders are calling for the closure of the Wernersville Community Corrections Center.

"This is not the right place for this kind of a facility,” said County Commissioner Christian Leinbach.

One man who came face to face with a parolee from the center says it's changed him.

"Well it's more of you're more aware of your surroundings, I put cameras around everywhere now,” said Craig Lutz of Wernersville.

Lutz says a parolee stole his tractor and then assaulted him a few weeks ago. The state department of corrections says they have a zero tolerance policy for that type of behavior and are working closely with local law enforcement. Regardless, Lutz echoes District Attorney John Adams and state Rep. Barry Jozwiak.

"They have worn out their welcome in this area. It's time to shut the place down and move on,” said Lutz.

The DOC says it is working on relocating parolees, and that the South Heidelberg location is unique in that it is in a more rural setting, but that it faces challenges similar to those at other locations across the state.

"The DOC has proven that they can't be trustworthy,” Lutz said. “Once they get to a point where they aren't even going by their own rules and Representative Jozwiak said this yesterday they promised this township everything under the sun and they did nothing."

The DOC says it's working on reducing the current population of 106 down to 50 and making sure those assigned there are from Berks County, in hopes of having a good support system to help them.

Lutz says after what he experienced, it's not enough.

“I'm sure knocking it down to 50 will be a great thing but it's not the place for it. It's not the place at all for it,” Lutz said.