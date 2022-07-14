READING, Pa. – During the Berks County Commissioners meeting on Thursday morning, Chief Administrative Officer Ronald R. Seaman noted that July celebrates parks and recreation month across the nation and encouraged citizens to come out and enjoy the county parks and any of the activities they offer.
Seaman highlighted the following upcoming activities for July:
- On Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m. there will be a history of the Union Canal Trail held at the Berks County Heritage Center. This will be a free talk given by Friends of the Union Canal Tunnel Park tour guide Ed Martel who will offer a glimpse into the history and development of the Union Canal and its impact on Pennsylvania’s 18thcentury economy.
- Following the talk, the C. Howard Hiester Canal Museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a suggested donation of $2 per person, or you can purchase a ticket for a guided tour of the Gruber Wagon Works, which is listed on the National Historic Landmark Register. Tours are offered from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- On July 23 at 10 a.m. there is a trail challenge guided hike on the Union Canal bicycle or walking trail led by a member of the park staff. The two-hour walk begins at the Gring’s Mill Recreation area.
- Also on July 23, the Friends of the Eplers One Room School House will hold family games and activities at the Berks County Heritage Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a free concert by Ray Owen at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.