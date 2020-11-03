SPRING TWP., Pa. - Voting in Berks County got underway promptly at 7 a.m. Tuesday, with lines of people waiting to cast their ballot in person.
The county has 202 precincts for its 260,000 registered voters, nearly 83,000 of whom requested a mail-in ballot for the election.
Those who are voting in person have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to get in line at their polling location.
Those who still plan to submit a mail-in ballot also have until 8 p.m. to get it to one of the county's two drop boxes. The one is located in the first-floor lobby of the Berks County Services Center in downtown Reading; the other is at the Berks County Agricultural Center in Bern Township.
In addition to the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Berks County voters will find one of three congressional races on the ballot.
In Reading, voters have two ballot questions to answer. Both deal with amending the city's home rule charter to repeal the residency requirements for the managing director and the heads of departments, offices, and agencies.