Voters line up to vote in Spring Township

Spring Township

 Jace Codi | 69 News

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Voting in Berks County got underway promptly at 7 a.m. Tuesday, with lines of people waiting to cast their ballot in person.

The county has 202 precincts for its 260,000 registered voters, nearly 83,000 of whom requested a mail-in ballot for the election.

Those who are voting in person have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to get in line at their polling location. 

Those who still plan to submit a mail-in ballot also have until 8 p.m. to get it to one of the county's two drop boxes. The one is located in the first-floor lobby of the Berks County Services Center in downtown Reading; the other is at the Berks County Agricultural Center in Bern Township.

In addition to the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Berks County voters will find one of three congressional races on the ballot.

In Reading, voters have two ballot questions to answer. Both deal with amending the city's home rule charter to repeal the residency requirements for the managing director and the heads of departments, offices, and agencies.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.