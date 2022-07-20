BERKS CO., Pa. - It is another scorcher outside as temperatures once again soared into the 90's.

"I kind of hate it. Not going to lie. I don't like being outside when it's very hot," said Tori Burns of Oley.

It is a summer scorcher that has crowds out at the West Reading pool. Burns said she plans on swimming more in the days ahead.

Berks County residents are attempting to beat the heat by splashing around at the West Reading pool. 

"I like summer better, you know no school and all of that stuff, but I don't like sweating," said Burns.

"It's nice. Pool's here, shade's here," said Tyler Graboski of West Reading.

Graboski said he plans on coming back to the pool and staying in the shade if he's outside.

"It's definitely like kind of a struggle, but hey, there's things you can do inside, outside," said Graboski.

The temps had people lined up almost an hour ahead of Reading's Wacky Water Wednesday at 10th and Green Elementary School.

Reading Recreation Commission says the Wacky Water Wednesday at 10th and Green Elementary School was one of the largest turnouts. 

"We couldn't think of a better way to cool people off than having Wacky Water Wednesday out here on one of the hottest days of the year," said Daphne Klahr, executive director of the Reading Recreation Commission.

Klahr said this is one of their largest turnouts.

"Kids are very excited. One of the boys ran down the sidewalk and said this is like the best day of my whole life and it was great," said Klahr.

Eneydi Correa brought her two kids.

"It's been great because this heat is crazy. It's too hot for the kids, so this is a great activity for everybody to just come cool off," said Correa.

The CDC urges people in hot weather to stay cool, hydrated and informed. They said people 65 and older are at high-risk for heat-related illnesses.

