FLEETWOOD, Pa. – On a hot Wednesday afternoon, a section of Main Street in Fleetwood seemed fairly calm but hours earlier it was filled with federal agents taking Alan Byerly into custody.
"It was shocking, surprising to see that in this area," said Fleetwood resident Michelle Craft. "It seems like such a small, nice community so it was alarming, concerning, especially being new to the area."
According to a criminal complaint complete with multiple images of Byerly donning a Kutztown knit hat, he assaulted a number of Metropolitan and Capitol police officers and an Associated Press photographer.
"Not surprising," said Bob Fitz of Reading. "I mean, this area is … I don't know how you wanna say it but … very political. Very ambitious and enthusiastic about their beliefs. So not surprising at all."
Byerly can be seen charging through the crowd on that now infamous January day in Washington, D.C., with what the feds say is a taser-like device. The images caught the eye of an employee at a Fleetwood business and that's when she alerted police.
It surprised one man that Byerly was picked out in the crowd.
"Yeah but it's very tight knit," Fitz said. "Very hush-hush, so if it's one of their own, they're going to keep quiet about it. It's 'don't ask, don't tell' around here basically."
The search for Byerly lasted for months and his arrest comes a day after the six month anniversary of the insurrection.
The charges against Byerly in a June 25 complaint include assaulting a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.