READING, Pa. - Analysts say prices at the pump across the country are climbing at a pace we haven't seen since Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf region in 2005.
In Berks County, we're seeing prices as a high as $4.19 for a gallon of regular.
And no matter where you went in Berks County, that seemed to be all anyone wanted to talk about. Everyone at a gas station on North 9th Street in Reading has sticker shock at the pump.
"It's just crazy how much the prices have gone up with everything in general," said Kayla Bisono.
"It's outrageous, it's crazy, and it just keeps going up," said Tiffany Vazquez of Reading, a working mom heading down to Washington for the weekend with her four kids. She doesn't know what she can do to cut back.
"Maybe stick to the grocery store closer to your house, not go out as much but I don't know how that's possible with kids' activities and you have family functions and responsibilities," Vazquez said.
"It used to cost me like $40 to fill up, now it's like $70, close to $70," said Kevin from Reading.
At those prices, Kevin can't afford to fill his Mustang up with premium gas anymore, and that's not the only change he's making.
"I usually take trips down to Brooklyn, New York, that's where my mom lives, I can't take them anymore, so I just have to go to work and if I have an emergency then I have to use my car," said Kevin.
"It's really crazy how much the gas prices have risen because I used to put $20 in my car and that filled my whole tank, now I have to put in like $45 or $50," said Biscono.
California became the first state where the average price of gas is over $5 a gallon. Here in Pennsylvania, we are one of nine states where the average is over $4.
But get ready. Experts say we could see $5 a gallon in the next few weeks.