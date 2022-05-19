KUTZTOWN, Pa. – At Kutztown University, people looked at maps and left feedback as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looks to make changes to Route 222.
PennDOT is proposing to widen the roadway from Schaeffer Road in Maidencreek Township to the Kutztown Bypass in Richmond Township. Left turns would not be allowed.
That is on top of more roundabouts at Pleasant Hill Road and Richmond Road with two through lanes. Eminent domain could be invoked to create space for the changes.
"Maybe once I look at this, I'll understand it better," said Mike Gabriel, who lives along Route 222, "but I think there's a lot of places PennDOT could be spending money, and this isn't probably one of them."
Heath Isamoyer said if the plans goes through, it will interfere with his well and will be about 10 feet from his home.
"Yes, it does work," Isamoyer said, "but it's a lot of concern about a lot of people taking properties."
Michael Shaw frequently rides his bike in the area and said he is concerned about shoulder space.
"There's a healthy bicycling community around here — not only recreational cyclists, but the Mennonite community uses it for work," Shaw said.
PennDOT tells us that has already been taken into consideration and that wider shoulders are being proposed.
Next, the plan will need environmental approval before moving into the final design. If approved, PennDOT estimates groundbreaking will happen in about three years.
"There's a lot of good information that people are providing to be able to take into consideration as we move forward to final design," said Joshua Golomb, consultant project manager for PennDOT District 5.