READING, Pa. - It's expected to climb to likely one of the hottest stretches of the summer over the next several days.
In the midst of the July heat some people still have outdoor jobs to do. Road crews and even tree trimmers spent hours under the sun.
Experts say if you have to be outside, take frequent breaks, find some shade, and stay hydrated.
Some parks in Reading provided a bit of refuge for folks looking to escape the sweltering heat.
Nathaniel Hernandez, his wife and two young children spent time in the splash pad at 11th and Pike Playground.
"I'm like, we'll take both the kids and splash them around in the water," says Hernandez.
The family also found the perfect spot for lunch under some big shade trees.
"I do appreciate these trees," says Hernandez, "especially that they put the benches right where they are."
Some folks decided indoors was the place to be while the temperature rose outside.
"If you want a nice cool place to cool off, come to one of our centers," says LuAnn Oatman, President at Berks Encore.
Berks Encore has six centers around the county and lots of activities for seniors to do inside.
"We have some really cool things going on, anything from watercolor to music, entertainment and always the ever-popular bingo," says Oatman.
Berks Encore also received 40 pedestal fans from the Berks Area Agency on Aging to hand out to those families in need who come to the center or participate in the Meals on Wheels program.