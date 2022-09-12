WEST READING, Pa. — From a food truck to a location in West Reading, Comalli Taqueria has been cooking up a strong customer and staff base.

"We've been doing a lot of growing lately," said Erik Arizmandi, the restaurant's owner. "Ever since we last spoke to you, we've just exploded, even throughout the pandemic."

"Now, we have 15 employees," he added, "so we've grown exponentially, and we still need eight more."

The restaurant has recently faced some staffing issues.

"We've tried very hard, put ads out, pay above industry standards," Arizmandi said. "We have a great place to work."

Arizmandi then realized the answer was right at his fingertips.

"They can come in the door, and I know what I'm ordering. I've been here a dozen times," Arizmandi said. "They can go to the kiosk, super seamless."

It's a pretty straightforward point-of-sale system, much like you'd find at Wawa or Sheetz. How does this investment compare to hiring another server?

"An employee is essentially an investment," he said. "A different investment of employee is a lot lower than a kiosk, when you're talking almost $10,000 set-up, in customer fees and everything like that. It's a lot more expensive."

He said the kiosks cost $2,500, with service fees added on.

"So, at this point, it's not trying to take a job from somebody. It's, I can't hire, just trying to fluctuate and control that flow of volume that we get," Arizmandi said.

As Arizmandi continues to try to fill openings, he said he hasn't seen kiosks like these at many "mom and pop" small business places in the area, and they're already a win for customers.

"We've had it in less than a week," Arizmandi said, "and we've had great feedback."