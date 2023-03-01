CUMRU TWP., Pa. – A Pennsylvania Dutch-inspired restaurant in Lenhartsville is "plating it forward" and raising thousands of dollars for area nonprofits.
Each month for the past 72 months, Deitsch Eck has selected a different charity and dedicated a portion of that month's sales and any additional donations received during that time to the organization.
Of course, as March begins, the restaurant has selected a new recipient from Cumru Township: The Teddy Foundation.
69 News sat down with executive director and co-founder Alaina Kurenda to find out what it's all about.
"Teddy being born alive was a miracle in and of itself," said Kurenda.
The miracle of life may have only lasted 33 precious minutes, but it left the Kurenda family with a lifetime of memories and many cherished photos.
"We had a terminal diagnosis from about 18 weeks," Kurenda explained. "There were days where I didn't know if I could go on mentally, but we did decide to carry along and see what would happen."
It's a difficult decision that many parents are forced to make and will struggle with over the course of their pregnancies.
"Traditional therapy and counseling never really worked for me during my pregnancy, because nobody could truly understand what I was going through," explained the Cumru Township mother.
That's why she started The Teddy Foundation.
"Our goal is to comfort and support moms, dads, families with any loss — whether you lose your baby at four weeks gestation or full-term," Kurenda said.
She puts together comfort bags and care packages with very personal touches.
The care packages include homemade bracelets — with the letters "NFTS," which stands for "no footprint too small" — a candle, magnet, book and teddy bear. All of it is meant to provide warmth, comfort and solace during a time when families may need it the most.
"There is this thing called empty arms syndrome, but it's basically when you lose a baby, your arms just feel so terribly empty, and you just don't know what to do," explained Kurenda. "It's just something to hold to make you feel whole again."
Roughly 30 miles away, Steven Stetzler heard about The Teddy Foundation and knew he had to help.
"It just touched my heart, you know," Stetzler explained. "Some people may say, 'Look at all that money, Steve. Look at all that money that could've been saved,' but giving back, it just makes you feel good."
So far, he says his restaurant has managed to raise more than $25,000 for area nonprofits.
"I was so surprised when I saw on Facebook, they tagged us and said they were doing this fundraiser," Kurenda said about Deitsch Eck. "I had not heard of the restaurant because it's not right around the corner."
Kurenda is thankful, nonetheless, and plans to use the money to put together more care packages.
"I know I'm honoring him beautifully," she said of her son Teddy. "I know that his legacy is living on, that we're helping families."
She also plans to continue telling her 7-month-old daughter, Lucy, all about Teddy when she grows up.
"She certainly brought some light into our lives," said Kurenda with a smile.
A light and a miracle who will never be forgotten.