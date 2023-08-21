SPRING TWP., Pa. – In Spring Township, Berks County, sits family-owned Juliana's restaurant, and now it has bragging rights as one of "America's Best Restaurants."
A full production crew was on hand Monday, as owner Frank Lapuma filmed an episode for the Food Network's show.
"Makes us feel good that someone called 'America's Best Restaurants.' They reached out to us," said Lapuma.
In a few takes, they got to show the nation why Juliana's is one of the best places to dine.
"We bring authentic Italian New York style here to Berks County — something that I don't believe you can get around here," Lapuma said.
It's true New York style because the Lapuma family began in the restaurant business in Manhattan, with Frank's father leading the way. Now the family is focused on Juliana's, which has been in business for five years.
The family was happy to show off their signature dishes made with their homemade mozzarella and, of course, their pizza.
"This is a good way for us to hopefully branch out and even expand even more," Lapuma said.
He also said he is thankful for all their loyal customers, and he knows it was probably one of them that put Juliana's on the radar for "America's Best Restaurants."
Lapuma says they expect the episode to air in six to eight weeks.