BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- It's St. Patrick's Day again but this is the first time in a while it's really felt like a party.
"Two years ago, we weren't open at all," says Jacquie Trapp, owner of Trooper Thorns.
"Found out the day before... [we] had all this food, all this beer, all this liquor and was pretty much stuck with it."
For them riding out the pandemic has been a long road.
"Last year it was as normal as it could be, but today it's exciting because we're pretty much back to normal."
They've been celebrating all week long, even hosting a St Patrick's Day breakfast, and they have been busy ever since.
"I think it's just an excuse to party," says Trapp.
That's not the only place where the Irish holiday drew crowds. Ganly's in Lower Heidelberg Township was a popular spot for partygoers.
"I did work today and I took a half day... came out drinking," says Kyle Kohler who lives in Shillington.
"It's been crazy, it's been a lot of fun, a lot of energy," says Miranda Reedy, owner of Ganly's. "Everybody's coming out today and it's been fun."
With everyone in green, the staff wore orange while serving up Irish food essentials and green beer.
Even a leprechaun came to visit!