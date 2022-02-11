READING, Pa.- This weekend the LA Rams will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl 56.
"We just expect to be busy with the take out and in house of course," says Hillary Button, Manager at PJ Whelihan's in West Lawn.
The sports bar is gearing up for game day. "We're going to be doing wings with sauce on the side so that they're nice and crispy by the time people get them home, plus reheating instructions," says Button.
In Reading, the Pike Cafe is getting ready for one of its busiest days of the year.
"It is a wing day that's for sure," says Pike Cafe owner, Michael Pullano of Super Bowl Sunday.
This year Super Bowl Sunday happens to be the Pike Cafe's 38th anniversary of being open.
Pullano says they'll also being doing Valentine's specials all weekend long through Monday.
"Even if you come in here Super Bowl Sunday night, you're still going to be able to get a filet mignon, lobster and all the other good stuff, so you can bring your date in here," says Pullano.
The Reading Liederkranz is throwing a Super Bowl Party for members.
"Anybody sitting at the bar will have a good view of the game," says Kitchen Trustee of the Liederkranz, Michael Borst. "We also have two projectors that project the game on big screens, one in the dining room and one in an off bar seating area."
"Our owner is actually going to the game and he's a Rams fan," says Jared Klinger, GM at 3rd & Spruce Drafthaus.
The newly renovated 3rd & Spruce will be having a bunch of food and drink specials too for football fans.
"We got a really cool vibe, craft cocktails, and 26 rotating drafts," says Klinger.