COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. - A man wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from an incident at a Colebrookdale Township convenience store is in police custody.

45-year-old suspect Rodney Moyer was arrested Monday in Abington Township, Montgomery County.

Moyer was taken into custody by Abington Police after he allegedly tried to rob four people in the span of a few minutes. The incidents happened within a one block radius and all involved Moyer stating he had a gun then demanding money from the victim.

Abington Police say Moyer did not actually have a gun but merely kept a hand in his pocket as if to conceal a weapon. He's currently in Montgomery County Prison on $75,000 bail.

Police have not said when Moyer will return to Berks County for arraignment on charges in the Colebrookdale robbery.

In that incident, authorities say Moyer approached a 29-year-old man at the Circle K in the 1200 block of Montgomery Avenue in Colebrookdale Township in the early morning hours of February 27.

The suspect threatened the victim by claiming to have a gun and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM.

That's when police say Moyer ordered the victim to drive him to the Philadelphia area, forcing the man to stop at another ATM along the way to withdraw more cash.

At one point during the drive, while stopped in traffic, police say Moyer got out of the car and walked away. The victim contacted police soon after.

Police said at the time said they did not know if Moyer actually had a gun.

He's charged with robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and related offenses.