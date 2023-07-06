LOWER FREDERICK TWP., Pa. - 90-degree sweltering heat is not the kind of day you want be replacing someone's roof.

But on this day, Thomas Laub doesn't mind one bit.

"This is my favorite day of the year," said Laub. "I look forward to this day."

Laub is part of the team from Mast Roofing and Construction Inc. Every year the company, with the help of the community, donates a new roof to someone who really needs one.

This year that person is Michele Robinson

"My smile muscles are sore and waves of tears come and go. It's been a long, long time needing this roof," said Robinson.

Robinson lost her husband in 2019. He happened to be roofer who planned to replace the roof himself. Cancer had other plans.

"He got cancer and he couldn't do the roof. We took out a home equity loan to get the roof and cancer treatments swallowed that up," explained Robinson. "He went to heaven and I'm left with, 'OK, I need a new roof.'"

She put money aside, but that was then spent on a new heater and water system after a winter storm shut power for two days destroying the systems.

"So I was back to square one."

She believes it would have taken four years to save up for the roof.

A friend noticed an advertisement for the roof giveaway and entered Robinson. Thankfully she won, and not a moment too soon.

"Water was pouring down when it would rain. Water would drain down the wall and leak in the attic," Robinson said.

Now through happy tears and a lot of sweat, Robinson has a new roof.

"If I had every word in the dictionary that I could arrange in any capacity I could think of, I wouldn't be able to put together the way to express what this means. I just couldn't," she added.