READING, Pa. – Berks County's Chief Administrative Officer Ron Seaman says he's never seen so many write-in votes before.
"I have not witnessed as many large write-in contests simultaneously as we had this past election in the number of districts where they are taking place," Seaman said.
Four school districts — Kutztown Area, Schuylkill Valley, Tulpehocken Area and Wilson — are still awaiting results for their elections. The Wilson race in particular has more than 11,000 write-in votes. Those will get counted starting Friday.
Political analyst Terry Madonna is also weighing in on the election, particularly the turnout and how it impacted other races.
"I don't think there's any doubt about the Republican voter turnout was more motivated," Madonna said. "The debate over wearing masks in schools. Gov. Wolf's executive order only played a bigger roll in the turnout."
Now, the remaining mail-in ballots have been processed and will be added to the count no later than Friday when the official count begins. That's also when these now very crucial write-in votes will begin to be tallied as well.
"It's pretty rare for write-ins, however, to defeat candidates who've been nominated by their respective parties," Madonna said, "and that's not likely to change but it is unusual and shows the discontent."
The deadline for the official count to wrap up is Nov. 16.