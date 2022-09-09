DISTRICT TWP., Pa. — A school bus driver is no longer behind the wheel after her arrest on suspicion of DUI.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers said they were dispatched around 8 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Forgedale Road in District Township for the report of a school bus driver possibly experiencing a medical episode.

Four children on the bus were being transported to school at the time, the police said.

Troopers said they arrived to find the 33-year-old bus driver displaying signs of impairment. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. They did not say what charges she is facing.

No children were injured. They were returned to the custody of the Brandywine Heights Area School District, officials said.