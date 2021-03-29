HARRISBURG, Pa. — Berks County's 18 public school districts will share in more than $160 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced the breakdown of the $4.9 billion he said the state expects to receive to help its pre-K-12 schools return their students to the classrooms.
"All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken," Wolf said.
The Reading School District, the largest in Berks and the third-largest in the state, will receive the county's biggest chunk of funding: $104,554,555.
The school board last week approved the administration's plan to offer pre-K-8 students a phased approach to hybrid learning. Most students in ninth through 12th grades will continue with virtual instruction for the remainder of the school year.
The allocation of funding for Berks County's school districts is as follows:
- Antietam School District: $2,460,878
- Boyertown Area School District: $4,983,358
- Brandywine Heights Area School District: $1,892,535
- Conrad Weiser School District: $4,794,061
- Daniel Boone Area School District: $2,881,597
- Exeter Township School District: $3,158,380
- Fleetwood Area School District: $2,707,179
- Governor Mifflin School District: $4,134,553
- Hamburg Area School District: $3,231,559
- Kutztown Area School District: $1,835,472
- Muhlenberg School District: $5,655,891
- Oley Valley School District: $2,281,231
- Reading School District: $104,554,555
- Schuylkill Valley School District: $1,951,693
- Tulpehocken School District: $2,663,409
- Twin Valley School District: $4,194,005
- Wilson School District: $4,915,468
- Wyomissing Area School District: $1,980,405
"Our school communities need these additional resources to invest in instructional materials, equipment, facilities, transportation and more, and we are pleased to make these funds available to them," said Noe Ortega, the state's acting secretary of education. "These funds will provide more assistance to school communities as we continue to navigate the pandemic."
The schools must use at least 20% of the funding to address learning loss and the social, emotional, and academic needs of underrepresented students, including those from low-income families and those with disabilities, according to the Wolf Administration.