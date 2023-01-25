BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - When kids woke up there wasn't a speck of snow in sight, but by midday Wednesday that was a different story.

Tricky timing on this winter weather system made it a difficult call for school districts whether they should bring kids in or have them go virtual.

"I have 9 different weather apps that I look at in addition to newscasts like 69 News and try and make the best decision possible with the information that's available at that time," said Ryan Giffing, Conrad Weiser Area School District superintendent.

Giffing made the decision along with a few other Berks districts to have kids come in person.

"I look at temperature, I look at track, I look at timing," said Giffing. "I think about our arrivals, secondary arrival, elementary arrival, also secondary, elementary dismissal times to see where the track of the storm is going to be."

Many districts opted for flexible instruction days including Oley Valley where Colleen Bungarz sends her kids.

"I was hoping that to err on the side of safety, it would just be that we wouldn't be going and coming home in the middle of the day when it looked like it was going to be heavy," says Bungarz.

Bungarz is also a first-grade teacher, so she was balancing managing her students' assignments with overseeing her children's work.

She says thankfully the district is prepared ahead of time for flexible instruction days.

"I do think that it's good that they can still do what they need to do for school and they can sort of do it on their own time," said Bungarz.

Maybe there can still be time to play in the snow too.