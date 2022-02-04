LEESPORT, Pa. – Trucking — it can be an intimidating potential profession for some.
"Your biggest fear, right, is looking at this big truck?" said Edvil Garcia, a trucking student at the Berks Career and Technology Center. "'Cause that's my biggest fear: looking at the truck, driving it, but we got a wonderful staff here."
Helping to train and educate new drivers is one way the trucking industry is growing and changing rapidly during the pandemic and fighting to meet demand.
"If you just look at Route 61 from north to south, from Reading to Hamburg, there must be seven new plants that are opening up," said instructor Edward Smeck. "Distribution centers. So that need for truck drivers in this region is going to increase exponentially."
A new pilot program put in place by Congress will lift a previous federal restriction and allow 18- to 20-year-old drivers to cross state lines.
That's not all that's changing, as soon you won't be able to go to a regular driving center for commercial driver's license, or CDL, testing.
"It is going to change February 7th of this year," Smeck said. “There are restrictions. You cannot just go to a PennDot or a DOT to take your permit testing. You must go to a registered school."
The demand is also there from an educational standpoint as the current CDL class has 19 students, and the class set to start Feb. 7 will have 29.
"I see a great need because of all the people that are retiring," Smeck said. "People that are no longer qualified because they don't meet the medical requirements."
It's numbers that one welder-turned-trucking student says he can't drive away from.
"I chose that I wanted drive trucks," Garcia said. "I know it's a good industry. It's a big industry, and there's a lot of money to be made."