TILDEN TWP., Pa. - As snowflakes began falling in Berks County early Wednesday afternoon, schools that were holding in-person classes sent their students and staff home early.

WFMZ's Jim Vasil was surveying the early snowfall in the Hamburg area as school buses picked up students from the Tilden Elementary Center.

And a look at downtown Hamburg. Backroads have a pretty even coating. Captured around 2:30pm @69News #69NewsSnow pic.twitter.com/plqdnEtAlC — Jim Vasil (@JimVasilWFMZ) December 16, 2020

That area could be one that sees some of the most snow in Berks County. The line between a predicted accumulation of eight to 12 inches and 12 to 18 inches basically follows the border between Berks and Schuylkill counties.

The Governor Mifflin and Wilson school districts also dismissed their students early Wednesday afternoon.

A winter storm warning for Berks County is set to be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

A winter storm warning for Berks County is set to be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

