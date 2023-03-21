READING, Pa. – Students celebrated their work learning about manufacturing Tuesday night.
The DoubleTree hotel hosted the Berks-Schuylkill "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" awards.
Kids from more than 25 schools made videos after learning about local companies.
Students from Blue Mountain Middle School in Schuylkill County won the Viewers Choice award. That award was decided by viewers' votes.
An organizer said the night is about showcasing what Berks has to offer.
"Berks County has a lot of manufacturers, and our community drives by them every day," said Karen Buck, Manufacturers Resource Center. "And so, this program allows the community to look inside the doors and learn about careers in technology and the opportunities that our manufacturers are providing for our students."
Organizers expected around a thousand students to attend Tuesday night's program.