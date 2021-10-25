NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Berks, south central Lehigh, Montgomery, west central Bucks, northeastern Chester and northeastern Delaware Counties through 830 PM EDT... At 743 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Honey Brook to Bryn Mawr. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Reading, Norristown, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Downingtown, Conshohocken, Souderton, Ambler, Birdsboro, Collegeville, Kutztown, Royersford, Narberth and Fleetwood. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 341. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 45. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 337. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 9 and 19. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH