READING, Pa. — With frigid weather this week, shelters in Berks County are doing what they can to help those in need

"We just want everyone to stay safe," said Kate Alley, chief development officer for the Opportunity House in Reading.

As the temperature plummets, Alley said the shelter will find a way to get anyone who is homeless indoors.

"We will make sure that, even if we can't bring them into our shelter, we will find a way to get them to shelter, because that is our role in this community," said Alley.

She said the Opportunity House is currently assisting 55 people, and during weather like this in the past, it's had more than 100 people.

"We are anticipating people being admitted into our shelter no matter what their need is, no matter what our capacity is, because it is going to be so cold that we don't want any person to be left out to freeze," said Alley.

At the Hope Rescue Mission, associate director Frank Grill said the shelter has 200 people staying there now.

"We've been ready since mid-November with our Code Blue program," said Grill.

Grill said the Hope Rescue Mission can hold up to 250 people.

"We're ready. We've got as much resources as possible," Grill said. "You know, when the guys come in, to intake them and to make sure that we have beds available for them. We're constantly getting donations."

Berks ARL issues Code Blue for dog owners in Reading Any person who owns, possesses, or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside inside for the duration of the code.

Officials are also watching out for pets. The frigid weather has prompted the Animal Rescue League to issue a Code Blue in Reading.

"What a Code Blue does is it requires any dog owners to not keep their dogs outside," said Haydon Carroll, a humane police officer for the ARL.

Carroll said dogs can go into hyperthermia almost instantly below 20 degrees.

"We ask then public that if you do see a dog, give us a call," Carroll said. "If it's something where we can go in there and speak to the owner and let them know, we will."

Under the Code Blue, the ARL said dogs are only allowed outside to use the bathroom with direct supervision. Those who don't comply facing removal of their dog and a fine, officials said.