READING, Pa. - The ceremonial 'indoguration' of President-elect Joe Biden's German shepherd, Major, has animal shelters in Berks County celebrating the awareness that comes along with it.
"Anytime there's a high-profile pet or adoption or somebody who is famous who gets involved with animal welfare, it benefits all of us," said Karel Minor, the president and CEO of Reading-based Humane Pennsylvania.
The Biden family initially did a medical foster for Major when he was just a puppy, but it fell in love, adopted him and, well, the rest is history... literally!
Major is the first shelter dog to make it to the White House.
"Having shelter animals in the White House is extraordinarily exciting, because all of us in sheltering know that animals who come through the shelter are great animals," says Alexis Pagoulatos, the executive director of the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Cumru Township.
With so many animals in need of homes in shelters all over the country, they said having Major in the national spotlight reminds people there are others out there like him.
"This time during COVID has actually been a really good time for dogs, surprisingly," said Pagoulatos, "mostly because there are a lot of people home and it's never been a better time to choose a new animal that you could spend some quality time with."
"This sort of situation reminds us that we have one thing in common, and that is we share our lives with pets. It's important to us," said Minor. "Maybe we do have more in common than we have differentiating us."
Both the ARL and the Humane Society of Berks County said they run specials regularly on animal adoptions. Fostering is also an option.
