READING, Pa. - Homeless people in Berks County face uncertainty of where they will find their next meal, fear of spending frigid winter nights outside and, in these times, almost nowhere to go if they test positive for COVID-19.
"Having them on the street or having them bunk up in someone's house or sleep on someone's couch, it's not a safe alternative for them or any family and friends they choose to kind of pair up with," said Modesto Fiume, executive director of Opportunity House in Reading.
County leaders have joined forces with Opportunity House and the Hope Rescue Mission to protect their fellow man.
"We want to keep them safe," said Fiume.
The county's redevelopment authority said it bought travel trailers to go in front of the Hope Rescue Mission for single, COVID-19 positive homeless men or women to sleep and quarantine in while being able to receive food from the mission. The county won't stop there.
"We have another initiative for families or a woman with children or a whole family with children," said Kenneth Pick, the authority's executive director.
Officials said those will be single-family homes outside the city. They hope to have the initiatives ready to go next week.
There's also another vision involving the potential purchase of three properties in the 600 block of Walnut Street.
"If we're lucky enough to be able to buy them, one building has three single one-bed apartments that should be fairly easy to clean up and get ready for occupancy," said Pick.
The county's hope is, once the pandemic is over, to repurpose those buildings to house homeless veterans.
"For me," Fiume said, "it comes down to maintaining the dignity and safety and security of homeless individuals and families."