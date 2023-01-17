READING, Pa. – Berks County Sheriff Eric J. Weaknecht announced his reelection bid Tuesday night.
Weaknecht started his career in the Berks County Sheriff's Office in May of 1984 as a deputy sheriff. He subsequently rose through the ranks, becoming the court division's assistant chief deputy in 1996 and the office's chief deputy in 1999.
In 2007, he was elected sheriff of Berks County for the first time, and he was then reelected in 2011, 2015, and 2019.
In the 2019 race, Weaknecht, a Republican, held off challenger Democrat Bart Ganster to win a third term as the leader of the county's second-largest law enforcement agency.