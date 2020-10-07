READING, Pa. – From nearly the start of the pandemic to the beginning of this month, the Berks County Sheriff's Department has seen over 3,500 new applications for license to carry permits.
The sheriff says he believes a trio of social unrest, an unseen enemy and the election are driving the increase.
“That's the only thing we can think of when we looked at our numbers,” Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht said. “We have well over 2,000 more people applying for new licenses than we did last year at this time, and that number is significantly higher because we were closed for well over a month."
Now there's a new way to renew and apply for LTC permits as the county is only the second in the state to allow county residents to do it on a mobile app.
“Go on the app, the license to carry section and complete an application for a Pennsylvania license to carry fire arms right on their phone," Weaknecht said.
The app also allows you fill out your info and pay for the service and license and submit a picture of your driver's license.
"Limits the amount of people coming into the courthouse, makes it a lot easier than going into the mail and writing a check,” he said.
As with so many life elements that are moving to a virtual platform, many of these changes could be made permanent, pandemic or not, simply for their info gathering ease.
"There’s other offices that are conducting business on Skype and on Microsoft teams it's the way of the future and I think that's what we are pretty much gonna see now for a long time."
If you are planning on buying a gun and a permit, the sheriffs office recommends learning the county and state laws.
“Find out the do's and don'ts, where you can carry, where you can't carry, cause just cause you have a license to carry a firearms permit in Pennsylvania, you are still restricted from carrying in certain areas during certain times,” Weaknecht explained.