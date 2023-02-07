OLEY TWP., Pa. — The countdown is on, and there are just a few things you need to throw a successful Super Bowl party: the game on the television and a table with some delicious eats.

"I think it brings everybody together around here," said Morgan Diamond, store manager for Reppert's Candy in Oley Township.

Reppert's is ready with your Sunday dessert options. Its pretzels are decorated in white and green.

"It's just an assortment of large pretzels in milk chocolate and mini milk chocolate pretzels," Diamond explained.

Reppert's is giving a chance to snag the pretzel tray for free with the purchase of a large chocolate football for $30. Diamond described the chocolate football by saying, "It's the leather texture. It's got the laces on it and everything."

If you are feeling a little less sweet and a little more savory, check out Dietrich's Meats, which is once again offering its take on the "pigskin."

"It's a great air freshener," Marlin Dietrich said of the "smoked football" bologna. "They have a great aroma from the smokehouse. We smoke them with wood."

Dietrich told us the smoked football comes in two sizes and two different flavors.

"We have a sweet Lebanon bologna," he said. "We have a regular Lebanon."

If you want one of the footballs in disguise on your snack table, act quick, as Dietrich's in Greenwich Township said it will most likely sell out of them by Friday or Saturday morning, at the latest.