OLEY TWP., Pa. — The countdown is on, and there are just a few things you need to throw a successful Super Bowl party: the game on the television and a table with some delicious eats.
"I think it brings everybody together around here," said Morgan Diamond, store manager for Reppert's Candy in Oley Township.
Reppert's is ready with your Sunday dessert options. Its pretzels are decorated in white and green.
"It's just an assortment of large pretzels in milk chocolate and mini milk chocolate pretzels," Diamond explained.
Reppert's is giving a chance to snag the pretzel tray for free with the purchase of a large chocolate football for $30. Diamond described the chocolate football by saying, "It's the leather texture. It's got the laces on it and everything."
If you are feeling a little less sweet and a little more savory, check out Dietrich's Meats, which is once again offering its take on the "pigskin."
"It's a great air freshener," Marlin Dietrich said of the "smoked football" bologna. "They have a great aroma from the smokehouse. We smoke them with wood."
Dietrich told us the smoked football comes in two sizes and two different flavors.
"We have a sweet Lebanon bologna," he said. "We have a regular Lebanon."
If you want one of the footballs in disguise on your snack table, act quick, as Dietrich's in Greenwich Township said it will most likely sell out of them by Friday or Saturday morning, at the latest.
10 Super Bowl appetizers that taste like victory
Homemade Soft Pretzels and Vegan Nacho CheeseUpdated
No Super Bowl watch party would be complete without some soft pretzels — especially not in Philadelphia. Try this recipe from Herbivore Kitchen. The delicious vegan nacho cheese sauce is good enough to fool meat-eaters.
Cheesy Garlic and Bacon Potato Bites
These cheesy balls of garlicky mashed potatoes and bacon will be gone before the first quarter. This recipe from My Life After Gluten is also, naturally, gluten-free.
Air Fryer Zucchini and SquashUpdated
Need something healthy on your Super Bowl menu? Try this delicious air-fryer zucchini and squash recipe from Indiaphile. These bites have a satisfying crunch to stop mindless chip snacking and are flavored with paprika and cilantro.
Sweet Potato Taco BitesUpdated
Personal chef and health coach Danielle Christy brings another healthy pick to the table with these irresistible sweet potato taco bites. Check out the recipe on her Instagram post.
Easy Cheesy Stuffed Mini PeppersUpdated
Still don’t have enough veggies? Skip the baby carrots and ranch and try these bite-sized cream cheese-stuffed mini peppers from Hoorah to Health. They can be served cold or roasted in the oven.
Soy Garlic Chicken WingsUpdated
Wings are a must at any Super Bowl event. Switch things up with a new set of flavors this year with a soy garlic chicken wing recipe from Entirely Elizabeth.
Maple White Cheddar PopcornUpdated
While a Canadian-themed appetizer might seem out of place at a Super Bowl party, everyone loves a sweet and savory snack. This maple white cheddar popcorn from Celebration Generation is absolutely addictive.
Shrimp Cucumber BitesUpdated
These light and refreshing shrimp cucumber bites are a nice low-carb addition to your watch party. This recipe from Natasha’s Kitchen is sure to be a favorite.
Buffalo Cauliflower WingsUpdated
Want a buffalo wings option for the vegetarians in the room? Try these flavorful buffalo cauliflower wings from Jessica in the Kitchen.
Mexican-Inspired Jalapeno PoppersUpdated
Spice things up with jalapeno poppers. This loaded Mexican-inspired version from The Daily Kale adds a new twist to this popular appetizer.
Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem at next month's Super Bowl. Here's the full list of entertainers tapped for the big game.
Here's a look back at every Super Bowl halftime show from 2000 to 2021.