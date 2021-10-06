FLEETWOOD, Pa. – It's an activity that takes a lot of time, skill and passion.
"The track itself is cut from a (computer numerical control) machine and then the table is basically built from scratch. You know, wired," explained Hiram Durant, president of East Coast HO Road Racing.
Similar to Randy's Raceway in Kutztown, East Coast HO Road Racing is prepping for its first big in-person event since before the pandemic, drawing racers from surrounding states to zip remote-controlled race cars around a number of tracks.
"Our friendships and our bonding means a lot," Durant explained. "It means a lot to all of us. Not just the racing but we do a lot of other things, too."
Just like the hobby itself, the track is a labor of love as many members of the group have family and friends impacted by cancer.
"Well basically, we have the event every October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I have a good friend and she survived," explained Durant. "But she went through a lot of stuff and a couple of our guys have been affected.”
Dozens of racing enthusiasts will head to the Kutztown Fairgrounds for the event which begins with a practice run Friday and competition through the week.
"Our fastest class is our superstar class which runs on Sunday in a Sweet 16 bracket style depending on how many guys are there we go to the final four and declare a champion," Durant said.
The event is open to the public.