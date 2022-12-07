SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Sitting with detailed letters, Douglas Didyoung shared stories about his father, George Didyoung, a World War II veteran who was born in the Reading area.

Didyoung said his father made it to ninth grade, before going to work for his family. In June 1941, at the age of 26, he went to serve in the U.S. Army. He was first sent to California as part of a coastal anti-aircraft group.

"In July, they got orders to ship and sail out as soon as possible," Douglas Didyoung said. "They said it was one of the last ships that would probably be sailing, which was kind of interesting across the Pacific."

That ship arrived in Hawaii, where they set up at Camp Malakole, right at Pearl Harbor.

"The clues were kind of weird," Didyoung said. "They wondered why they were sent so early and others were being sent other places really quickly."

He said his father was then asked to change brand new equipment by sanding it down and painting it, all within a month's time. On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, George Didyoung was in the mess hall eating.

"Just as they were coming out of the mess hall," Didyoung said, "the whole area was strafed."

Didyoung said his father hit the ground, and everyone else went running for cover.

They tried to get a hold of their commanding officer, and no one was able to know what was going on.

"It was total confusion," said Didyoung.

He said the soldiers were rushing to get their equipment and ammunition while being shot at from the skies above. His father and other soldiers were able to make it back to where they could get gun emplacements set up, but they had no anti-aircraft ammo, which was locked up. Eventually, they were able to get keys to where it was being stored.

Initially, all they had to fight back with were small arms. As they were moving equipment to the beach, they were under constant fire.

"He actually told me that they could see the pilot in the plane coming over," Didyoung said of the Japanese fighters flying overhead. "That's how low they were."

"At this point, they didn't know exactly what was happening at Pearl," Didyoung said. "They just knew there was a lot of explosions. They knew things were really going badly."

He said his father was on the beach with Marines, who were protecting underground torpedo storage for the submarines.

"Amazingly enough, he said none of his detachment was injured or hit in any way," Didyoung said.

Once the attack was over, he said his father and the other soldiers received some members of the Navy, who were taken out of the harbor covered in oil.

"He said the first thing we did was try to get them clothes, and they were telling us what happened," Didyoung said.

They eventually saw the aftermath.

"There was smoke and fire and just everything," Didyoung explained. "It was hell on earth, pretty much."

Not long after the attack, Didyoung's father was sent to islands in the Pacific. He would go on to serve in the reserve after the war.

Douglas Didyoung himself joined the military and served in Vietnam. His great grandfather served in the Civil War, and his grandfather fought in the Spanish-American War.

Now, back home in Berks County, Douglas Didyoung is keeping his father's story alive from a date President Roosevelt said will "live in infamy."

"I think it's important because we forget the past, especially what men and women did for us so we remain free and be able to do what we do," said Didyoung.