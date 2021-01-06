Things got heated on the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday as Republicans refused to swear in a Democrat who won by a razor-thin margin.
"I was appalled and I was disappointed. Certainly for the guests and for the new members, it's supposed to be a happy day and a day of new beginnings," said Sen. Judy Schwank, a Democrat from the 11th District.
"And yes, I suspect you probably could have served in the senate for 100 years and never seen anything exactly like that," said Sen. David Argall, a Republican from the 29th District.
The two state senators who serve parts of Berks County were right in the middle of it all, when Republicans would not seat incumbent Jim Brewster from Allegheny County.
Opponents to Brewster's seating say they want to wait until there's a ruling on a federal lawsuit by challenger Nicole Ziccarelli, even though the Pennsylvania secretary of state certified the results and the state supreme court upheld them.
"It was chaotic, you know, it was unfortunate but we tried to avoid that but you know it didn't have to go that way. I think that's the takeaway," said Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is a Democrat.
Things got so bad that Fetterman was removed from the floor because he insisted that Brewster be sworn in.
"If we're going to get anything done in the next two years, we're going to have to find a way to put the rhetoric on the side and find a way to work together," said Argall. When asked if he was hopeful that could happen, he said, "I am, but based on today, it's not going to be easy."
"The law and democracy really was being subverted today...and it was troubling and you had to stand up and say this isn't right, we cannot allow this to happen, said Schwank. "I just hope we can do that in a more constructive way."
Republicans have not said how long they are willing to leave the senate seat vacant, and there's no word on how long it could take until there's a ruling in the federal lawsuit.
However, the controversy doesn't affect the balance of power because Republicans hold a solid majority with 28 out of 50 seats.