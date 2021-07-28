READING, Pa. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations Tuesday, suggesting that people who are fully vaccinated mask-up inside public indoor settings in areas that are showing substantial or high transmission rates of COVID-19.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said new data about the Delta variant in rare cases shows that fully vaccinated people who have it are spreading the variant to others.
"This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations," Walensky said.
Berks County sits under the CDC tracker's moderate transmission category, but Joshua Butler of Reading said that is no reason not to be careful.
"I think it's very important that we take all of the precautions that we need to take to keep everybody safe," Butler said.
CDC officials recommend students, staff, teachers and visitors wear masks in schools with grades K-12.
"With the mask, it's good to have the mask because sometimes the parents, they send kids to school knowing the kids are sick," said Cavele Daniel, who works in Oley Valley School District. "I think the mask would actually protect the teachers, principals and what not."
In the meantime, the CDC said it is strongly encouraging people who have not done so already to get the vaccine.
"The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among unvaccinated people," said Walensky.
These new recommendations are not requirements.
It will be up to local and state leaders to decide what mask guidelines, if any, should be put in place.