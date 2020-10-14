JEFFERSON TWP., Pa - The COVID-19 pandemic has left in its path odd economic outliers in terms what continues to be available on store shelves and what doesn't.
"Jars, lids, there's preservatives and mixes as far as making salsas or making pizza sauces. That kind of thing," explained Ben Reifsnyder with Reifsnyder’s Ag Center.
What do many across the country and in a rural region like Berks County like to do with the surplus of fruits and veggies they grow, especially with many more taking to the practice during the pandemic? They put 'em in a mason jar to preserve for the winter.
"Just everybody mentioning all the stuff they were gardening, and then we started to look at what was available in supply," Reifsnyder explained.
And so, according to recent national news, another unfortunate shelf shortage has been born as Reifsnyder's in Jefferson Township has had trouble keeping canning supplies stocked.
"We answer phone calls every day as far as, 'Oh, you're the fourth or fifth or sixth place I tried.'"
There are a few remaining items on the shelves when it comes to canning supplies, but the staff said lids may not be available until next season.
"Some of our distribution channels are saying basically no estimated time of arrival this year, yet," Reifsnyder explained.
So, what to do if you have a surplus of vegetables and fruits, are lacking canning supplies and don't have room to freeze them for the winter?
"Donate it to a food bank," Reifsnyder suggested. "For the most part, they have pretty good capacity to store or process that kind of stuff. Food banks, we are coming into the holiday season, so I'm sure they can put it to good use."