Berks Street Art Festival
The Camel Project

READING, Pa. - The 2nd Annual Berks Street Art Festival is scheduled for this weekend in Reading. 

The event, happening on May 14, is presented by The Camel Project.

"Kindness & Creativity,” will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Reading Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center.

Rain date for the event is May 21. 

The Berks Street Art Festival is a free, and features art, music, and food.

Festival-goers of all ages are encouraged to show off their chalk art talent by drawing on the paved areas at the event. Free chalk will be provided to the first one hundred who register.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you