READING, Pa. - The 2nd Annual Berks Street Art Festival is scheduled for this weekend in Reading.
The event, happening on May 14, is presented by The Camel Project.
"Kindness & Creativity,” will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Reading Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center.
Rain date for the event is May 21.
The Berks Street Art Festival is a free, and features art, music, and food.
Festival-goers of all ages are encouraged to show off their chalk art talent by drawing on the paved areas at the event. Free chalk will be provided to the first one hundred who register.