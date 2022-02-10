READING, Pa. -- Students in Berks County are enjoying enhanced education programs, thanks to mini grants received from the Community Foundation.
Schools in Berks County, including Conrad Weiser Middle School, Southern Middle School and Mifflin Park Elementary School, received 'mini-grants' from the Community Foundation's Classroom Mini-Grants program, Berks County Community Foundation said in a release.
The program has awarded more than $60,000 i grants to classrooms across the County in recent years, with the most recent being $500 given to Mifflin Park Elementary School for its "Stories & Steps" initiative, a walking audiobook program that combines technology with physical activity to improve learning outcomes, the foundation said.
The foundation said more than 70 students with special learning needs are participatin gin the program in the Governor Mifflin School District. The district said studies have shown that adding movement to educational activities improves student learning, retention and comprehension.
The program is one of three in Berks County that received a total of $1,578 in grants this year from the Community Foundation’s annual classroom mini-grants, according to the foundation.
Other mini-grants this year went to Conrad Weiser Middle School, in the amount of $578, for a Lego Makerspace Station in the Enrichment Resource Center. The station will be used for hands-on lessons tied to classroom curricula and in independent LEGO challenges that students have been requesting. The station will also be a place for students who are feeling anxious to unwind and decompress.
$500 also went to Southern Middle School in the Reading School District for the “I Can Print a Rainbow” project. The grant is being used to purchase 3D printer filaments in a variety of colors. The printer had been equipped with only standard black filament. The upgrade will allow students to further personalize their projects.
“This program provides an invaluable bridge between school districts’ budgets and classroom needs,” said Kim Sheffer, the Community Foundation’s Lifelong Learning Program Associate who administers the mini-grant program. “Our generous donors who made these grants possible are bringing innovation to Berks County classrooms and enhancing the learning experience for children around our community.”
The Community Foundation’s classroom mini-grants are supported in part by the Berks County Association of School Retirees Scholarship and Grant Fund. This fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2010 to provide mini-grants for classroom projects and an annual scholarship to a Berks County public high school senior who will major in education.
The classroom mini-grants receive support from two other funds administered by the Community Foundation – the Public Education Foundation Fund for Instructional Innovation and the Ben Franklin Trust Fund, both of which were created to support education. These funds accept donations at https://bccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate or bccf.org.
The classroom mini-grant program will next accept applications starting November 1, 2022, with a deadline of December 15. Apply at bccf.org at that time.