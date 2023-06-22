READING, Pa. - The weekend forecast for heavy rain and thunderstorms has forced Berks Arts to postpone its inaugural Berks Summer Fest.

The free, two-day festival was scheduled to begin on Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading.

It's now set to begin on Sept. 22, the last full day of summer, and continue on Sept. 23, when fall will begin at 2:50 a.m.

"While outdoor events are always vulnerable to challenges with weather, we are grateful for the flexibility of the Reading Phils, the performing artists, sponsors, volunteers — everyone who is committed to rescheduling this new, exciting event," said Justin Heimbecker, Berks Arts' executive director. "We look forward to a beautiful weekend in September."

Berks Arts said the festival's headliners — Richie Cannata & The Billy Joel All-Star Band; country singer Timmy Brown; The Royal Scam, performing the music Steely Dan; and Edgardo Cintron Inca Band, celebrating the music of Santana — have confirmed that they will be available to perform in September.

The featured concerts will take place on the field while local and regional bands perform on the ballpark's plaza stage.

Organizers say the forecasted rain will create numerous challenges getting the mobile stage and equipment on and off the field without damaging the playing surface in the middle of the Reading Phils season.

“We are sorry that Mother Nature is not cooperating this weekend, as we were excited to host the Berks Arts Summer Fest at FirstEnergy Stadium,” said R-Phils general manager Scott Hunsicker. “However, we are very excited this community event has been rescheduled for September. The weather is usually beautiful in September, and we can’t wait to host this terrific, free family event at America’s Classic Ballpark.”

All Berks Summer Fest events are free.