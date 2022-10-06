READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to adopt a resolution in support of Operation Green Light for veterans in the county.

The resolution declares Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 as a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of men and women in uniform who are transitioning from active service.

The program encourages residents and businesses to display a green light at their homes or places of business in recognition of the importance of honoring all veterans who made sacrifices to preserve freedom.

Veterans Day will be observed on Friday, Nov. 11.

Other business

The commissioners allocated $53,000 to Berks LaunchBox, powered by Penn State, for co-working, makerspace and entrepreneurial support for Imagine Berks through June 20, 2023.

Imagine Berks is the county's action plan for strategic economic development.

LaunchBox offers accelerator programs, mentoring, co-worker space for start-ups and makerspace with equipment for prototypes and meetups focused on business development.

LaunchBox has two locations in Berks County: GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Washington Street, Reading, and Penn State Health St. Joseph, 145 N. Sixth St., Reading.

Also Thursday, the commissioners approved several resolutions authorizing the reappointments of: