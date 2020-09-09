WOMELSDORF, Pa. - A third-grade teacher in the Conrad Weiser Area School District is preparing to ship out on an overseas mission for nine months with her U.S. Army unit, but she is hoping to stay connected with her students.

Anna Schmeck has spent the last two years teaching 8- and 9-year-olds at Conrad Weiser West Elementary School in Womelsdorf; her other job is an automated logistical specialist for an aviation support battalion in the Army.

"Mrs. Schmeck," as she's known to her students, said she joined the National Guard more than nine years ago to help pay for school, but it quickly became an important part of her life. Now, her team is heading to the Middle East on a mission.

"I just felt like I had to go," Schmeck said.

"We're providing aviation assets. We'll be doing some medevac missions when called upon. We'll be doing combat missions against ISIS when called upon," said Army Capt. Travis Mueller. "For the most part, we're just there to help support U.S. interests how we can."

Schmeck is planning to stay in contact with her students while she's on the other side of the world. She said she's already had some practice.

"Back in March, when we got shut down, I was doing virtual teaching then, and I had training up at Fort Indiantown Gap to get ready for this deployment," said Schmeck. "I did some reading aloud with the mechanics that I work with [to the students]."

"Anna is an amazing teacher and that they're so proud and honored to have her as one of their employees and to share her with our country," said Randall Grove, Conrad Weiser's superintendent.

Schmeck said she is excited to Zoom with her students and talk to them about what she's doing, but also to be able to blend her two worlds.

"I love both of my jobs," said Schmeck.

When her mission is completed, she will return to her regular post as full-time third-grade teacher.