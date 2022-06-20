E. EARL TWP., Pa. - A Berks County teenager was one of two young women killed in a crash in Lancaster County over the weekend.
Roxanne Wilson, 15, of Mohnton, was driving an SUV in East Earl Township when it went off the road and hit a tree, said township police.
Wilson and another teen, a 16-year-old girl from East Earl, died at the scene, authorities said.
A third person in the SUV was taken to the hospital.
The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Route 897.
Police did not say what may have caused the wreck or why Wilson was driving, but said the investigation is ongoing.