READING, Pa. - Berks Co. teens are recognizing organizations that address mental health issues.
The Youth Advisory Board for the Berks County Community Foundation awarded $15,000 worth of grants to four Berks County organizations.
YAB annually awards grants from the Youth and Philanthropy Fund of Berks County Community Foundation.
This year’s Youth and Philanthropy Fund grants were awarded to:
- $5,000 to Immanuel United Church of Christ for Music & Mental Health, an initiative meant to increase access to mental health support for youth.
- $4,030 to Bethany Christian Services of Central Pennsylvania to provide equine therapy for young people recovering from trauma, anxiety, depression, and other conditions.
- $3,911 to Aevidum to unite schools across Berks County for a countywide launch of student-driven suicide prevention and mental health efforts.
- $2,059 to EMPOWERMENT Behavioral Health LLC for Move the Body, Heal the Mind, a trauma treatment program.