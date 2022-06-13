YAB awards grants, Berks County Community Foundation

From left to right: Christi Terefenko, a co-founder of VOiCEup Berks and director of the Youth Advisory Board; Chelsea Hurley, Twin Valley High School; Saishree Mupparaju, Exeter Township High School; Elise Wang, Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School; and Jacob Millman, Berks Catholic.

 Berks County Community Foundation
YAB awards grants, Berks County Community Foundation

Members of the Youth Advisory Board present a summary of their year to the board of Berks County Community Foundation. From left to right: Chelsea Hurley, Twin Valley High School; Saishree Mupparaju, Exeter Township High School; Elise Wang, Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School; Jacob Millman, Berks Catholic; and Freya Oesterle, Oley Valley High School.

READING, Pa. -  Berks Co. teens are recognizing organizations that address mental health issues. 

The Youth Advisory Board for the Berks County Community Foundation awarded $15,000 worth of grants to four Berks County organizations. 

YAB annually awards grants from the Youth and Philanthropy Fund of Berks County Community Foundation.

This year’s Youth and Philanthropy Fund grants were awarded to:

  • $5,000 to Immanuel United Church of Christ for Music & Mental Health, an initiative meant to increase access to mental health support for youth.
  • $4,030 to Bethany Christian Services of Central Pennsylvania to provide equine therapy for young people recovering from trauma, anxiety, depression, and other conditions.
  • $3,911 to Aevidum to unite schools across Berks County for a countywide launch of student-driven suicide prevention and mental health efforts. 
  • $2,059 to EMPOWERMENT Behavioral Health LLC for Move the Body, Heal the Mind, a trauma treatment program. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you