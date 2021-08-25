A special dog deserves a special day! That's just the case for one Berks County therapy dog, who has his own national calendar day, which also happens to be his birthday.
Sunday, August 22 was National "Never Bean Better Day."
Bean, whose full name is "Never Bean Better," lives in Morgantown with his handlers, Jim and Michelle. He's a 12-year-old golden retriever.
Aside from being a therapy dog, Bean is also an actor.
His "woo-woos" on command are pretty famous, and he was asked to audition for a TV show years ago.
His first gig was starring as a dog who sensed paranormal activity in Animal Planet's "The Haunted."
Michelle was working as an adjunct professor at Alvernia at the time, and she asked one of her students to help her start a social media page for Bean. That's when his popularity really took off. He now has more than 70,000 followers on Facebook.
His social media handle on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter is @neverbeanbetter.
Michelle says she thinks he's so popular because you really just get to live in the moment with him. They have two other dogs, Carly Q who's 8, and Teague who's 2, and she says the pack just helps take your worries away for awhile.
Bean's been through it all. He's a cancer survivor and just got back to working as a therapy dog in person this week.
He was out for a Stuff the Bus event at St. Joseph's hospital.